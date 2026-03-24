Debunking zswap and zram myths

tl;dr:

If in doubt, prefer to use zswap. Only use zram if you have a highly specific reason to.

In terms of architecture:

zswap sits in front of your disk swap, compresses pages in RAM, and automatically tiers cold data to disk. It integrates directly with the kernel's memory management and distributes pressure gracefully.

zram is a compressed RAM block device with a hard capacity limit. When you put swap on it and it fills up, there is no automatic eviction, and the kernel has very little leverage to do anything about the situation. The system either OOMs or falls back to lower-priority swap, causing LRU inversion (see below). It only really makes sense for extremely memory-constrained embedded systems, diskless setups, or cases with specific security requirements around keeping private data off persistent storage. Swap on zram is also increasingly unsupported upstream.

My advice is:

Do not run zram alongside disk swap wherever possible. In such setups, zram fills fast RAM with cold, stale pages while pushing your active working set onto slow disk, making things actively worse than if you had no compressed swap at all.

wherever possible. In such setups, zram fills fast RAM with cold, stale pages while pushing your active working set onto slow disk, making things actively worse than if you had no compressed swap at all. If you must use zram , pair it with a userspace OOM manager like systemd-oomd or earlyoom. Without one, the kernel's OOM killer can leave the system hung for minutes before acting, as it often only fires after exhausting many cycles of aggressive reclaim that often accomplish nothing (more on this below).

, pair it with a userspace OOM manager like systemd-oomd or earlyoom. Without one, the kernel's OOM killer can leave the system hung for minutes before acting, as it often only fires after exhausting many cycles of aggressive reclaim that often accomplish nothing (more on this below). On servers, zram has additional significant problems. One major one is that its memory usage is totally segregated from the rest of the system, and as such is not charged to any cgroup, breaking isolation semantics.

I recently received a question from a reader about compressed swap technologies on Linux:

I read your articles about memory management (swap) on Linux, finally some words from the expert :) instead of internet experts "you have 32GB - disable it". It'd be nice to have a follow-up about zswap or zram … :) if they're good (on desktop with 32GB RAM or more), which one is better and why … I understand how they work (from descriptions), but it's difficult to measure it and compare in real life. Again, a lot of "internet experts" just say "zram - because you don't wear your SSD" …

Well, first of all, since I'm writing this article, clearly flattery will get you everywhere ;-)

It is true that there is a lot of confusion and misinformation on the internet about when to use zswap versus zram, and the tradeoffs between them. I've worked on kernel memory management and swap code for the better part of a decade now, and I've seen these technologies evolve and some of the common misconceptions that arise around them.

The short answer for most people is: use zswap. Do not use zram without an extensive understanding of the risks it may pose to your workloads. But understanding why (and understanding when zram may actually be the right call) requires going into how each of these two technologies work in the kernel itself.

Architectural differences

Most people think of zswap and zram simply as two different flavours of the same thing: compressed swap. At a surface level, that's correct – both compress pages that would otherwise end up on disk – but they make fundamentally different bets about how the kernel should handle memory pressure, and picking the wrong one for your situation can actively make things worse than having no swap at all.

The most significant difference between them lies in where they sit in the kernel's storage hierarchy, and thus, what they are capable of signalling to the rest of the kernel:

zram acts as a compressed block device, essentially a virtual disk in RAM. When a process needs to swap, the kernel treats swap on zram like it does on any other block device, sending I/O requests through the block layer. Importantly, once zram fills up, it's just another storage device that's reached capacity. There's no automatic mechanism to move data elsewhere, which means cold pages that were swapped out first stay locked in fast RAM with no way to evict them. As you can imagine, that's typically very bad.

zswap, on the other hand, is more integrated with the memory management subsystem. It acts as a compression layer that sits in front of your disk swap. When a process needs to swap, zswap intercepts the page before it reaches disk, decides whether to compress it, and if it does, it stores it in a memory pool. When that pool fills up, zswap uses its own heuristics to evict the least recently used pages to your backing swap device, aiming to keep your hot data present in the compressed RAM cache.

To put it another way, zram provides a hard capacity limit, whereas zswap provides automatic tiering between faster (that is, compressed RAM) and slower swap (that is, your disk) and gracefully degrades as memory pressure increases. For most people, graceful degradation is what you want, but let's look at how these play out in practice.

zram's block device architecture

zram creates a compressed block device that acts as standalone swap. The typical procedure for setting up swap on zram is to:

Create a zram device by loading the module with modprobe zram Set /sys/block/zram0/comp_algorithm (the compression algorithm to use) and /sys/block/zram0/disksize (the virtual device capacity) mkswap on /dev/zram0 swapon on /dev/zram0

You may notice that this looks pretty much exactly like what you would do if you were setting up swap on a partition, and that's not a coincidence: the kernel sees it as just another storage device through the block layer (see zram_submit_bio()).

This makes zram a natural fit for embedded systems: it's completely self-contained, with no dependency on disk storage, which these systems likely don't have in the first place. When you're on an embedded controller or a Raspberry Pi with an SD card, zram gives you some amount of memory offload without any external dependencies. All pretty reasonable so far.

However, when you do have disk storage available (like an SSD), zram's block device architecture creates some significant constraints. The kernel is essentially naive to zram being any different from a typical block device on a slow disk, and so applies its normal disk-oriented defaults to it. As just one example, there is a kernel tunable called vm.page-cluster that decides how many pages we want to read ahead when faulting in a single swap page. It defaults to 3 – meaning the kernel reads 2^3 = 8 pages at once – to amortise disk work that's cheap when sequential. This is more important on hard drives, but there is still a meaningful performance delta between random and sequential reads even on modern NAND.

When we started working on using zram on Quest (since it runs on Android, which makes use of zram), this readahead behaviour was one of the first problems we hit. With disk, the readahead assumption holds: pages near each other on disk tend to be needed near each other in time, so it's good to amortise. With zram, compressed pages have no locality, so the assumption inverts: you're now polluting the swap cache with 7 pages you don't need every time you want 1, working against you quite considerably.

Importantly, this is neither something specific to Quest, nor vm.page-cluster – it's more a consequence of the kernel treating zram like any other block device. vm.page-cluster is at least tunable, but there are other assumptions baked into the kernel that aren't even exposed as sysctls. In many cases the kernel will fight against you, and it takes a lot of effort and knowledge to get this right.

zswap's memory management integration

By comparison, zswap doesn't create a block device at all – it integrates directly into the kernel's memory management subsystem. That distinction is more significant than it might sound: because zswap is woven into the reclaim path itself, the kernel actually knows which pages in the zswap pool are hot and which are cold. zram, being just another block device, has no such visibility.

That awareness is the basis for automatic tiering, and it's the main reason that zswap degrades significantly better than zram when there is memory pressure.

In terms of how to enable zswap, check if it's already on with cat /sys/module/zswap/parameters/enabled . Most major distributions enable it by default. If not: echo 1 > /sys/module/zswap/parameters/enabled To make it persistent across reboots, add zswap.enabled=1 to your kernel command line. On allocator selection, prefer zsmalloc over the older z3fold or zbud allocators. zsmalloc achieves much higher compression ratios by grouping similar objects, whereas the older allocators use fixed-size objects that tend to waste space. z3fold and zbud (along with the zpool interface itself) have been removed from the upstream kernel, so on a current kernel you don't need to set this. On distro kernels that still carry them, you may need to explicitly select zsmalloc: echo zsmalloc > /sys/module/zswap/parameters/zpool

So how does zswap's tiering actually work? When the kernel needs to swap out a page, it calls swap_writeout() , which gives zswap first dibs to intercept it:

int swap_writeout ( struct folio * folio , struct swap_iocb ** swap_plug ) { /* ... */ if ( zswap_store ( folio )) { /* zswap has called bagsy on the page */ count_mthp_stat ( folio_order ( folio ), MTHP_STAT_ZSWPOUT ); goto out_unlock ; } if ( ! mem_cgroup_zswap_writeback_enabled ( folio_memcg ( folio ))) { folio_mark_dirty ( folio ); return AOP_WRITEPAGE_ACTIVATE ; } __swap_writepage ( folio , swap_plug ); return 0 ; out_unlock: folio_unlock ( folio ); return ret ; } swap_writeout() from Linux 6.19

If zswap_store() returns true , the page has been stored in compressed RAM and never touches the disk. Only if zswap declines (or it isn't enabled) does the kernel fall back to writing to the backing swap device.

Here's what zswap_store() does internally:

bool zswap_store ( struct folio * folio ) { /* ... */ /* Check if we've hit pool size limits */ if ( zswap_check_limits ()) goto put_objcg ; /* Get the current compression pool */ pool = zswap_pool_current_get (); if ( ! pool ) goto put_objcg ; /* Try to compress and store each page in the folio */ for ( index = 0 ; index < nr_pages ; ++ index ) { struct page * page = folio_page ( folio , index ); if ( ! zswap_store_page ( page , objcg , pool )) goto put_pool ; } ret = true ; /* Success! */ put_pool: zswap_pool_put ( pool ); put_objcg: obj_cgroup_put ( objcg ); /* If we failed because pool was full, queue work to shrink it */ if ( ! ret && zswap_pool_reached_full ) queue_work ( shrink_wq , & zswap_shrink_work ); check_old: return ret ; } zswap_store() from Linux 6.19

You might notice this queue_work(shrink_wq, &zswap_shrink_work) business. What that does is to, since we have just found out that zswap is full, queue a worker to automatically evict some cold pages to disk. It eventually calls into shrink_worker(), which handles this reclamation.

This tight integration with the rest of the memory management subsystem, and the fact that other mm code is aware of the nature of this storage is what sets zswap significantly apart from zram. zswap acts as a transparent compression layer in front of your SSD swap, not as a separate storage tier, like how zram does it. When the pool fills up, it automatically triggers the shrinker to evict cold pages to disk.

LRU inversion

But wait, Chris, I set a priority on my zram swap device. So isn't that the same as this "tiered" architecture with zswap?

Unfortunately, this logic is one of the most common ways people hoist themselves with their own zram shaped petard. The story goes something like this:

A page is ready to be swapped, and goes into swap_writeout() . There's no zswap, only zram, so the kernel just looks down the list of swap devices to find the highest priority one. zram is configured with the highest swap priority, so it gets chosen as long as it has space.

This all sounds fine on paper, right? Sure, and that's exactly why it keeps catching people out. So what's the catch?

Well, the problem is in how the kernel allocates swap space across multiple devices. The kernel has a function called swap_alloc_slow() which is responsible for finding the right device and cluster to write to:

/* Rotate the device and switch to a new cluster */ static void swap_alloc_slow ( swp_entry_t * entry , int order ) { unsigned long offset ; struct swap_info_struct * si , * next ; spin_lock ( & swap_avail_lock ); start_over: plist_for_each_entry_safe ( si , next , & swap_avail_head , avail_list ) { /* Rotate the device and switch to a new cluster */ plist_requeue ( & si -> avail_list , & swap_avail_head ); spin_unlock ( & swap_avail_lock ); if ( get_swap_device_info ( si )) { offset = cluster_alloc_swap_entry ( si , order , SWAP_HAS_CACHE ); put_swap_device ( si ); if ( offset ) { * entry = swp_entry ( si -> type , offset ); return ; } if ( order ) return ; } spin_lock ( & swap_avail_lock ); /* ... continue to next device if this one is full ... */ } } swap_alloc_slow() from Linux 6.19

What this code basically says is, higher priority devices get used first. That sounds fine, right? Of course it does, that's why users configure it this way all the time. But such users have unwittingly created a trap that grows more and more likely with more uptime.

The trap is this: since the swap on the zram device has the highest priority, the kernel prefers zram for all allocations. When zram fills up, it switches to the disk based swap for all future allocations.

That means that without intervention, your precious zram gets filled with whatever pages happened to be swapped out first. That is usually completely inversely correlated with the pages that you actually need now.

In a typical desktop session, these pages are usually cold, initialisation-time data that is evicted early to make room for (say) the browser you just opened. These cold pages then permanently occupy the fast zram. Meanwhile, as your session continues and memory pressure persists, the newer, potentially "hotter" pages (like recent browser tabs you are actively switching between) are forced to spill over to the lower-priority device: the slow mechanical disk or SSD.

This is what is termed LRU inversion: your fastest storage tier is clogged with the coldest data, with no way to evict it, and that actively forces your working set onto the slowest storage. In this case, zram isn't just failing to help here, it is, instead, actively making things worse than having no compressed swap at all. And even worse, the longer the system has been running, the more broken things get: warm pages drift to disk, cold pages calcify in zram, and the gap between what zram is holding and what you actually need keeps widening. Great!

Beyond the placement problem, there is also a real overhead being paid on both sides. Every page entering zram costs CPU cycles to compress. Every access to a page still in zram requires a minor fault and decompression back into main memory before it can be used. You are paying compression and decompression overhead entirely on data you are not actively using, while the data you do need grinds through slow disk I/O.

zram writeback and its limitations

Now, that's where the discussion would end if I was writing this a few years ago. :-) But since kernel 4.14, zram has writeback support, which is an attempt to address this problem.

With writeback configured, zram can write back pages that are idle or do not compress well. This means modern zram setups can theoretically implement tiering, but:

It requires manual configuration rather than happening automatically in the kernel reclaim path, and It requires you to think about and set up a reasonable method to go about the writeback and heuristics.

Maybe that doesn't sound so difficult. Allow me to try to convince you otherwise.

To achieve similar behaviour to zswap, where incompressible or idle pages are moved to disk, you must create your own solution. One problem is that you cannot simply point zram writeback at a swap file or your existing swap partition. The writeback interface, instead, requires a dedicated, unformatted block device. With zram-generator , that looks something like this:

[zram0] zram-size = ram / 2 writeback-device = /dev/sda4

Another problem is that you must repartition your disk to create a dedicated partition for zram backing, or manage loopback devices (which adds overhead). You also cannot share this space with the system's hibernation swap or other data easily.

An even bigger hurdle is actually going about the flushes. Even with the device attached, zram does not write out pages to it automatically, and the kernel has no internal heuristic to decide when to move data from zram to the backing device, because zram is not integrated enough into the mm subsystem to achieve that effectively.

Instead, you must create a systemd timer or a cron job to manually trigger this flush, and even this is not that easy.

For example, to flush out pages that zram could not compress, it is as simple as:

echo huge > /sys/block/zram0/writeback

…but to flush idle or cold data, it is even more complex. Because zram is agnostic of the fact that it has swap on it, as opposed to any other kind of data, zram doesn't inherently track LRU age in a way that allows simple eviction. You first have to tell the kernel to mark pages as idle, and then tell zram to write them out.

echo 3600 > /sys/block/zram0/idle # 1h echo idle > /sys/block/zram0/writeback

As Sam put it while reviewing this article, it's "the IKEA of memory management" – fine when you're assembling a dombås wardrobe, but it's going to be you that's feeling like a dombås when this comes to bite you in production.

As well as the complexity, zram is architecturally at quite a disadvantage compared to zswap's native LRU tiering.

For example, in zram, this age check is a one-time event. When you run your script or timer, it takes a snapshot of the current state. If a page becomes cold 5 minutes later, it stays in RAM until you run the script again. There's no connection to the reclaim process or shrinkers, and if memory pressure suddenly rises, it may be too late to run your script.

Compare that with zswap, where the LRU list is evaluated as part of the normal memory reclamation lifecycle. As soon as memory pressure rises, the kernel looks at the live list of pages as part of reclaim and evicts the oldest ones immediately. The effect in concrete terms is that with zram, a memory spike that hits between your script running means your application is going to disk swap at the worst possible moment. By comparison, with zswap, the kernel responds naturally as the pressure happens.

There is also a granularity problem. With zram, you have to guess a magic number to perform eviction based on time (like 24 hours). If you guess too high, you waste RAM. If you guess too low, you flush data that you might have actually wanted. The system, after all, only does what you say, and without extensive profiling over time, it is hard to know what to tell it to be effective.

By comparison, in zswap, there is no magic number, and it dynamically balances the LRU based on pressure. If you have plenty of RAM and there's no pressure, it keeps data indefinitely. If you are starving for RAM, it aggressively evicts the oldest data, whether it's 24 hours old or 24 minutes old. It has introspection into and the ability to negotiate with the rest of the system, and thus it can make better decisions.

Ultimately, zram writeback is a workaround, not a solution. It's not so much that it can't be made to work in some academic sense – of course it can. The problem is that all of the nasty edge cases show up at exactly the wrong moment: mid-spike, when memory pressure is highest and your carefully guessed thresholds are most likely to be wrong. I would strongly recommend that you do not go about managing your memory in this way.

zswap's automatic tiering (and its performance cliffs)

As described above, zswap's tight mm integration gives you all of that for free, which has the suspicious smell of a free lunch. And for most workloads, it is indeed somewhat of a free lunch, but there are some catches worth being aware of.

zswap's tiering mechanism works through two distinct shrinker mechanisms that are easy to conflate, so it's worth understanding both upfront.

The first – zswap_shrinker_count() (and its companion zswap_shrinker_scan() ) – exist as part of the dynamic shrinker. It is triggered independently by memory reclaimers (like kswapd, direct reclaimers, and by proactive reclaimers like Senpai), not by pool limits. Its job is to dynamically size the zswap pool based on memory access patterns, compressibility, and memory pressure, with the goal that you ideally never hit the static pool limits at all. In practice in production at Meta, hitting the static pool limit is rare, because this dynamic shrinker keeps things in check before they get that far. On memory-constrained systems like laptops, you may see it more.

The second shrinker, shrink_worker(), is the limit-based fallback that only fires when the pool limit is actually hit. That's where the performance cliff lives, and there's more on that below.

The tricky part is deciding how many pages to evict. Evict too few and the pool keeps filling, evict too many and you thrash pages back in from disk immediately after. Here's how zswap_shrinker_count() handles that:

static unsigned long zswap_shrinker_count ( struct shrinker * shrinker , struct shrink_control * sc ) { /* zswap shrinker_count basically answers the question of * how many pages we should evict from zswap to the * backing swap device. */ struct lruvec * lruvec = mem_cgroup_lruvec ( sc -> memcg , NODE_DATA ( sc -> nid )); /* This is how often we had to fetch data from slow disk * recently. We track this to avoid thrashing. */ atomic_long_t * nr_disk_swapins = & lruvec -> zswap_lruvec_state . nr_disk_swapins ; /* ... */ /* Subtract from the lru size the number of pages that * were recently swapped in from disk. The idea is that * had we protected this many more pages in the zswap * LRU from eviction, those disk swapins would not have * happened. */ nr_disk_swapins_cur = atomic_long_read ( nr_disk_swapins ); do { if ( nr_freeable >= nr_disk_swapins_cur ) nr_remain = 0 ; else nr_remain = nr_disk_swapins_cur - nr_freeable ; } while ( ! atomic_long_try_cmpxchg ( nr_disk_swapins , & nr_disk_swapins_cur , nr_remain )); nr_freeable -= nr_disk_swapins_cur - nr_remain ; if ( ! nr_freeable ) return 0 ; /* Scale eviction by compression ratio. If compression is * good (stored is small), we evict fewer pages to avoid * wasting I/O for small gains. */ return mult_frac ( nr_freeable , nr_backing , nr_stored ); } zswap_shrinker_count() from Linux 6.19

That is to say, rather than relying on static thresholds or periodic polls, zswap evicts based on live feedback from the reclaim path, tracking actual disk swap-in rates and compression ratios. Cold pages drain to the SSD the moment pressure builds. When memory is truly scarce, the compressed pool is holding your active working set rather than data you stopped touching hours ago, and the page faults that matter most stay in fast compressed RAM rather than going to disk.

But there is, as always, a catch. When zswap hits its max_pool_percent limit, zswap_check_limits() causes zswap_store() to reject the page and return false. This wakes up shrink_worker() to evict cold pages to disk, but that work happens asynchronously – the current page is not stored in zswap and has to go somewhere right now.

What happens next depends on the cgroup's writeback mode:

If writeback is enabled for that cgroup (which is the default), the page falls through to __swap_writepage() and goes directly to disk, bypassing the zswap cache entirely. If writeback is disabled for that cgroup, the page cycles back to the active list instead, which avoids disk I/O but means the reclaimer must try again later.

This means that under heavy memory pressure with writeback enabled, zswap can start sending pages straight to disk without warning. This creates a performance cliff where the system suddenly drops swap performance from the magnitude you might expect from RAM access to the magnitude you might expect from disk access. This is not worse than zram's behaviour, but it is something to bear in mind.

Performance characteristics and trade-offs

Both technologies trade CPU cycles for reduced I/O – and under normal operation, their overhead profiles are broadly comparable. The differences that matter are in the failure modes, and those differences are significant.

Handling incompressible data

Compressed swap is obviously useful when data compresses well. What's less obvious is what happens when it doesn't, and the two technologies make opposite bets here.

zswap can detect incompressible pages during compression and reject them, sending them straight to disk. This saves both RAM (by not storing poorly compressed data) and CPU cycles (by not repeatedly trying to compress incompressible data). You can see how often zswap has done that in the reject_compress_poor counter in /sys/kernel/debug/zswap/ .

By comparison, zram compresses everything regardless of compression ratio by default. zram tracks these poorly-compressed pages in its huge_pages statistic, but will happily store even 4KB pages that compress to 3.9KB, wasting both memory and CPU.

This means zswap usually has better worst-case behaviour for workloads with lots of incompressible data, though the difference is often negligible in practice for typical mixed workloads.

The behaviour when zswap rejects an incompressible page has also evolved in recent kernel versions. By default, as you saw earlier in swap_writeout() , a rejected page falls through to __swap_writepage() and goes to disk. But for workloads where any swap I/O is undesirable, the kernel now supports a per-cgroup writeback disabled mode (kernel 6.8+). When disabled for a cgroup, any page rejected by zswap – whether for incompressibility, pool limits, or any other reason – cycles back to the active list rather than going to disk. This prevents a form of LRU inversion where warm incompressible pages hit disk ahead of much colder but compressible pages. To enable it:

echo 0 > /sys/fs/cgroup/<cgroup>/memory.zswap.writeback

There is, however, a downside to writeback-disabled mode: if memory pressure is high and a cgroup is generating a lot of incompressible data, reclaimers can end up in a pathological loop – repeatedly attempting to compress the same incompressible pages, failing, cycling them back to the active list, and trying again. With no disk fallback, there is no way to make forward progress, which can cause serious problems in production. We are working on an approach that would keep incompressible pages in the zswap pool as-is rather than cycling them, organised in a per-cgroup LRU so the shrinker can evict them to disk once they turn cold.

SSD wear considerations

Another reason some people say to prefer zram over zswap is that they believe that it reduces SSD wear – that is to say, they believe using it reduces disk I/O.

But this is folly. RAM is finite. If you are filling your RAM with some kind of data, eventually, when all of your RAM is used, the data needs to go somewhere.

Memory in most cases on both servers and desktops is dominated by two types of pages. One is anonymous pages, like your program heap and stack data. The other is file pages, that is, the disk cache. If you use zram without a physical backing device, you effectively lock all anonymous data in RAM. When memory pressure hits, the kernel has no choice but to aggressively evict the file cache to make room.

If those evicted file pages are "dirty" (that is, they contain modified data), the kernel is forced to write them to the SSD to free up space and make forward progress. Even if they are "clean" (that is, they are unmodified), they are dropped, forcing the SSD to read them again the next time they are needed. By refusing to swap out cold, unused anonymous data to a physical disk via zswap or swap partition, you strangle the page cache. This forces the system to constantly flush and re-read active files.

Using only zram removes disk swap I/O, but it instead simply serves to shift pressure on to the page cache. Under memory pressure, more file cache may be dropped (leading to rereads) or written back (if dirty). With disk-backed swap (or zswap), the system can often evict cold anonymous pages instead, which may reduce cache churn, and thus reduce I/O. That means that zram can actually increase total disk I/O if not well managed.

The real goal is to keep the active working set in RAM – and disk swap, used well, helps you do that by giving cold anonymous pages somewhere to go rather than forcing cold and hot data to compete for the same pool.

We have some concrete numbers to show this in practice. On Instagram, which runs on Django and is largely memory bound, we ran a test where we moved from their existing setup (with swap entirely disabled) to a setup with disk swap and zswap tiering. Django workers accumulate significant cold heap state over their lifetime, like forked processes with duplicated memory, growing request caches, Python object overhead, you get the idea. The results were twofold:

We achieved roughly 5:1 compression. That's a huge benefit for such a memory bound workload, and also enables us to consider further stacking workloads.

Enabling zswap reduced disk writes by up to 25% compared to having no swap at all(!).

As you can imagine, as a result of this test, Instagram has been using zswap for many years now.

Now, some of you may be looking at this wondering how adding swap could ever reduce disk I/O. How on Earth can it be that ever adding more disk-based memory offloading would decrease that?

Well, you might think you will never use all of your RAM. But on Linux, we don't actually leave RAM empty. The kernel follows the philosophy that unused RAM is wasted RAM, and thus automatically fills any slack space with the page cache and other nice-to-have things, like copies of files, libraries, and disk data to speed up future access.

As part of this, the kernel daemon kswapd proactively wakes up to reclaim memory when free space dips below certain watermarks and works to balance memory usage. In the ideal case, we want to always have pages available to immediately allocate without having to sleep for reclaim, so it manages pressure as a normal state of operation to ensure there is always a buffer for immediate allocation.

That reclaim has to go somewhere, and with only zram, there's only one place for it to go: the file cache. With disk-backed swap (or zswap in front of it), the kernel has a choice – it can reclaim whichever is colder, whether that's anonymous pages or file cache, based on recency and access patterns. The I/O that does happen is deliberate rather than desperate.

Of course, Instagram's workload is particularly favourable for zswap, so take the exact numbers with a grain of salt. But nonetheless, directionally this maps for almost all use cases: workloads generally do accumulate cold anonymous pages over time, and those pages tend to compress well.

Beyond that, zswap also dramatically reduces SSD wear by acting as a write-reduction filter. It absorbs high-frequency page-out/page-in transients in RAM, compressing data before it ever touches the disk. Only truly cold data that survives the cache gets written there. In the Instagram case I mentioned above, the reason disk writes are reduced by 25% is because the in-memory cache absorbs the hot write churn that would otherwise have reached the SSD.

Modern SSDs are also capable of typically handling hundreds of terabytes of writes. Consumer SSDs typically offer 150-600 TB TBW. In 2026, this whole conversation is largely moot anyway unless you are using very cheap eMMC storage, and even then zram may not be your best bet.

That said, if swap I/O is genuinely a hard requirement for particular workloads, zswap's per-cgroup writeback disabled mode (see the above incompressible data section) lets you completely prevent disk swap I/O for specific cgroups without giving up zswap's integration with the rest of the memory management subsystem. You can even do some mixing and matching: latency-sensitive services can use zswap with writeback disabled, while other services use the full zswap-then-disk tiering. This is considerably more flexible than the one-size-fits-all zram approach.

Performance under memory pressure

Both zswap and zram have similar overheads under normal operation. Where they diverge sharply is in their failure modes under memory pressure, and understanding those failure modes is the key to understanding which to use.

With zswap, pressure is handled continuously and proactively. As the pool fills, the dynamic shrinker ( zswap_shrinker_count ) wakes up and evicts cold pages to disk ahead of time, tracking disk swap-in rates and compression ratios to avoid thrashing. In practice, this means the pool limit is rarely hit at all. On production servers at Meta, it almost never fires – the dynamic shrinker keeps things in check long before that. When the limit is hit, there is a performance cliff where pages start bypassing the cache and going directly to disk. That's not great, but it is a gradual degradation: the system slows down rather than falling off a cliff.

With zram, there is no equivalent process. Nothing is watching the device fill up and taking action. When it hits capacity, it simply stops accepting pages. If there is a lower-priority disk swap device, the kernel spills to that, with all the LRU inversion problems described above. If there is no other device, the system either hangs while the kernel desperately tries to reclaim anything it can, or the OOM killer fires. In neither case does the system degrade gracefully.

The situation can actually be worse still – in some cases the OOM killer may not fire at all. In March 2026, Matt Fleming at Cloudflare reported 20 to 30 minute brownouts on production machines, with the OOM killer never once triggering. The cause is a direct consequence of zram's block device architecture. should_reclaim_retry() estimates reclaimable memory by checking free swap slots. With disk-backed swap, a free slot means a page can land there without consuming more RAM. With zram, the device is thin-provisioned: it reports its full configured size as available capacity, even when the physical RAM that would back those slots is exhausted. A 377 GiB device at 10% usage reports ~340 GiB of free slots – but writing to them requires RAM the system no longer has. should_reclaim_retry() keeps returning true, and the kernel spins in direct reclaim indefinitely. And even when the OOM killer does eventually fire, it is not the clean escape valve many expect.

You might think: if the system is swapping heavily to disk, responsiveness is already ruined. I'd rather have the system OOM kill a process than slowly thrash the user to death. But there is a dangerous nuance here that is often overlooked – the kernel OOM killer is not even close to instantaneous.

As I went over in my SREcon talk, relying on the kernel's built-in OOM killer to save responsiveness is often a losing battle. The kernel doesn't actually know when it is out of memory in any direct sense: being "out of memory" means not just that memory is full, but that there is nothing left to reclaim – and the only way to determine that is to attempt the full reclaim cycle and have it fail.

Before the OOM killer is ever invoked, the kernel enters a cycle of aggressive reclaim:

It scans LRU lists looking for clean pages to drop.

It attempts to flush dirty pages to disk.

It cycles through various memory types trying to free anything.

It negotiates shrinking with drivers.

We have frequently seen that this process can take seconds or even minutes for simple production workloads. During this time, your application is suspended, and the system appears to hang. By the time the OOM killer actually fires, the user has likely already experienced significant unresponsiveness, and the system may be locked up to the point that the user can do very little about it.

The kernel OOM killer is also very imprecise. It uses a heuristic "score" to decide who to kill – and if "score" sounds like a weasel word, that's because it is. It's the kernel admitting it doesn't know who the right victim is either, and hoping you'll fill the gap with oom_score_adj . The practical result is that it often just kills the largest process, rather than the one that is actually leaking memory. Consider a system where Chrome holds 80% of RAM and a background daemon starts leaking: the OOM killer targets Chrome, killing it stabilises the system, and the daemon is never identified. Next time it leaks, Chrome dies again. The daemon, for its part, continues to leak.

zram on Fedora

Why are distributions like Fedora defaulting to zram-only setups on desktops with fast SSDs? And why not just use zswap?

The answer is that zswap was never actually on the table. Fedora's goal for a while now has been to eliminate disk swap entirely, and since zswap is architecturally a cache in front of disk swap, it's simply not a candidate.

Their reasons for eliminating disk swap aren't entirely about memory management, and are largely also being driven by other system properties. For example, when swap evicts pages to disk, private keys, passwords, session tokens, and browser state end up on a persistent partition. zram sidesteps this entirely: it lives in RAM, and a reboot wipes it, so there's no risk of anything getting to disk. Swap encryption can help here too, but it adds configuration complexity and still requires trusting the key management story, and ultimately Fedora's goal is to eliminate the surface area, not layer mitigations on top of it.

Fedora pairs zram with systemd-oomd, which monitors PSI to proactively kill processes based on policy ahead of time. They also sidestep LRU inversion by having only one swap device (on zram), and so with no disk swap at all, there is nothing to invert against.

This setup makes some amount of sense given the constraints they are operating under, and with the mitigations using systemd-oomd that they have in place. With their setup, a desktop user under heavy memory pressure is probably already seeing low responsiveness, and a userspace OOM daemon terminating the problematic process cleanly is often better than waiting for the system to thrash through disk swap for minutes.

But, and this is important, this only works with a userspace OOM daemon running and configured, and no disk swap device whatsoever. Without systemd-oomd, you get the hard limit without the clean kill, and the system will hang just as badly or worse.

So suffice to say that this is almost certainly not the optimal setup purely for memory management, and zswap's tighter mm integration and LRU tiering offer real advantages that zram doesn't match. But memory efficiency wasn't the only thing Fedora was optimising for, and several of their constraints had nothing to do with memory management at all. Within those constraints, the decision is coherent: optimality is always relative to what you're trying to achieve (and that point goes to you too, dear reader – you know better than me what you are trying to do).

That said, I would be surprised if over the coming years there is not some movement towards zswap there too once zswap gains the upcoming disk-free mode, especially given that kernel developers are increasingly moving away from supporting zram (more on that below).

If I use zram, how should I size the device?

In the naive case, with zram, you have to guess the device size upfront. If you guess too small, you waste potential. If you go too large you risk OOM killing, or cause unnecessary minor faults.

So how does Fedora size it? Well, they size it up to 100% of your RAM. Job's a goodun.

…okay, maybe that does require a little more explanation. :-)

Fedora takes an aggressive approach here. They size the zram device to 100% of your physical RAM, capped at 8GB. You may be wondering how that makes any sense at all – how can one have a swap device that's potentially the entire size of one's RAM? And surely to read a page from zram, I have to decompress it into main RAM, right? If zram is full, where does it even put the decompressed page? What is this madness?!

Fedora solves this with a bit of educated gambling. First, zram is thin provisioned. Until pages are actually faulted, there's no memory use. So a zram device sized to 100% with nothing in it occupies no space except for the space used for bookkeeping.

In addition to that, they are betting that your data compresses well – say, 3:1. So then, a 100% sized zram device will only physically occupy one third of RAM, leaving 66% free for the OS and decompression buffers.

Then they use systemd-oomd to watch memory pressure. If it sees zram physically filling up RAM, it kills something based on policy before you hit the deadlock wall where there wouldn't be enough space to decompress.

How to decide which to use

If you are in doubt, I strongly recommend you use zswap with disk-backed swap. It is much more tightly integrated with the rest of the memory management subsystem than zram, has much better heuristics around reclaim and eviction, handles incompressible data much better, and degrades gracefully under pressure. It also handles hibernation transparently. Disk based swap still has significant upsides in many cases, even if you have a lot of RAM.

The cases where zram makes sense are more nuanced. In embedded systems, zram is extremely simple and self-contained. When there is no disk at all, it is the obvious choice, and in those environments the predictability of a hard limit is often a feature rather than a bug. Another case is when you are deliberately going entirely disk-free by design, like in Fedora's case.

Android is the most prominent example of the diskless approach: billions of devices run zram with no disk swap at all, paired with a userspace kill daemon (lmkd). That combination completely sidesteps LRU inversion, because there is no disk swap tier to invert against. But Android's zram works because it has been extensively tuned for phone hardware and phone workloads – and as described above, even things as basic as readahead defaults work against you out of the box, and those are just the knobs that are visible. Those assumptions don't travel, and neither does Android's tuning.

Servers are another place where zram becomes an especially hard sell. Aside from the way in which zram (doesn't) degrade, zram's memory usage is basically opaque to the kernel and is not charged to any cgroup. The kernel has no visibility into how much memory zram is consuming on behalf of a given cgroup, which can break resource isolation and pressure signals between services. This gap alone has been a hard blocker for zram adoption at a number of organisations running containerised or isolated workloads.

Even the embedded and diskless cases are narrowing. Many of us working in this area share similar views on where things are heading. Christoph, who maintains the block layer, has been direct:

No way. Stop adding hacks to the block layer just because you're abusing a block driver for compressed swap. Please everyone direct their energy to pluggable zswap backends and backing-store-less zswap now instead of making the zram mess even worse.

Johannes, one of the memory management maintainers, agreed:

Compression is a memory consumer. A big one. And with swap it sits in the reclaim path. So now you have to solve intricate MM problems with the block layer in between. […] We should try to make zswap the single compressed swap implementation. It would simplify things dramatically for kernel developers working on MM and the swap subsystem. It would make things better for users too.

The "pluggable zswap backends and backing-store-less zswap" Christoph mentions refers to active work to allow zswap to operate without any disk swap device at all – which would close the remaining use case for zram even in diskless setups. The direction of travel is fairly clear.

In practice, across the services we've deployed zswap on at scale, it has consistently reduced OOMs, cut disk write pressure, and done so without any manual intervention. zram is a completely manual part of the memory management subsystem – you take on the responsibility of managing it correctly, or you bear the consequences – whereas zswap is managed by the kernel itself, with all the live feedback, reclaim integration, and automatic tiering that entails. For the vast majority of Linux systems, you really want the kernel doing that work with zswap.

Many thanks to Nhat, Javier, Sam, Johannes, and Andreas for their feedback on this post.